COMEDIAN Jim Carrey has been cleared of any role in the suicide of his ex-girlfriend after proving she forged medical records in an attempt to prove he had given her three sexually transmitted diseases.

The 56-year-old star was sued by Cathriona White's mother, Clacton-based Brigid Sweetman, and her estranged husband Mark Burton, after the Irish make-up artist died in 2015 after taking an overdose of prescription medication.

Notes found at her home revealed she was upset at the breakdown of her on-off relationship with Carrey, which had begun in 2013.

Tragic - Cathriona White

Ms Sweetman and Mr Burton both accused Mr Carrey of providing the drugs to the 30-year-old, and said he had obtained them illegally under a false name.

But the Canadian film star denied the claims and filed a countersuit against the pair in September, insisting the lawsuits were an attempt to exploit him.

The actor also said Ms White had blackmailed him by threatening to go public with what he said were false claims that he had given her STDs unless he paid her millions of dollars.

He had previously paid her an undisclosed sum to settle the accusations.

In a statement issued when he filed the countersuit, Carrey described the "depth of deception" behind the lawsuits as "unimaginable".

Now his solicitor, Raymond Boucher, has found Ms White edited information on a friend's old STD test to make it look like it belonged to her - and then intended to use it to accuse the actor.

Through his investigation, Mr Boucher discovered that the forged results sheet was from a 2011 test, and that Ms White had tried to use it to prove she was clean before entering into a relationship with Carrey.

Ms Sweetman and Mr Burton had said contracting the STDs from Carrey had caused Ms White mental distress, which could have contributed to her taking her own life.

The case against the Canadian-born comedian has now been dismissed, his representative said, who added that he was "looking forward to moving on with his life".