A SECOND Radio 4 favourite in as many weeks will entertain Clacton Arts and Lits Society at the Princes Theatre.

Hot on the heels of Woman's Hour presenter Jenni Murray, the Rev Richard Coles takes to the pulpit on Monday night.

The former Communards chart-topper will explain how he went from popstar to priest and then on to radio broadcaster and TV show panelist.

He is a regular host of BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live, as well as appearing on comedy shows such as QI and Have I Got News For You.

From Popstar To Parson – An audience with Richard Coles is at the Princes Theatre on February 12 at 7.30pm. Tickets go on sale to non-members at 7.15pm, priced £10.