HE may now be in his mid-70s, but that's not stopped Joe Brown embarking on yet another UK tour.

As one of rock ‘n’ roll's guitar pioneers, he has rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the business.

Now he is in the middle of his first national solo tour, with no band or backing singers – just pal and guitar maestro Henry Gross of hit US group Sha Na Na and the youngest musician to appear at Woodstock back in 1969.

Joe has been a radio star, TV personality and actor.

Most recently he’s become a leading light and staunch champion of the ukulele and even played Glastonbury.

His Just Joe show features timeless classics, rockabilly, gospel, country, folk and rock ‘n’ roll, all mixed with anecdotes from his long career.

It comes to the West Cliff tonight - February 9 - at 7.30pm. All tickets are £27 from the box office on 01255 433444.