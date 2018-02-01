COUNCIL bosses say they are taking action against an "unofficial tip" which has become a major eyesore in Jaywick.

Residents in Brooklands are fed up after being forced to live alongside the site for months.

One, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Gazette: "It's disgusting - it's just terrible. It's been going on for months and months and months.

"There is a fire-pit which looks like the crater of a volcano and there are settees, fridges and other domestic appliances and piles of household rubbish.

"There are two cars, a boat and a caravan - you can't see the house for rubbish.

"It's spread out into the road

"People bring their stuff down and he just collects and collects and collects.

"He burns foam and everything. The smoke goes into the atmosphere. It affects one of my neighbours' breathing.

"It's just getting worse and worse.

"People are taking rubbish to him rather than to the tip because they can get charged there.

"I have phoned the council and the Environment Agency. He should be evicted."

The unofficial tip is in Brooklands gardens.

The resident added: "It's scandalous - it really is. At first it was stuff people couldn't dispose of themselves but now there are black binbags there as well which could encourage rats.

"It's a real health hazard."

Tendring Council says it is aware of the problem, which has been going on for some time.

Spokesman Nigel Brown said it was a complex situation because of land ownership and other issues.

“We can appreciate people’s frustration that land has been used as an unofficial tip and we are working with other agencies to resolve the matter,” he said.

“We understand the owner of one of the properties involved is taking action to evict a tenant and the council is looking to take action soon to ensure this area in Brooklands Gardens is cleared.

"There is a vacant plot of land where some of the items have been burnt and the intention is to fence that off.”