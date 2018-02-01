A FLOOD alert has been issued on the Essex coast.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual in Clacton, St Peters Flat, the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

The alert also covers the area from Felixstowe to Clacton, including Orwell and Stour Estuaries.

High water is due at Clacton at 12.30pm on Thursday, February 1.

The higher tides may cause minor flooding in low lying coastal areas and the forecast indicates a series of risk tides for the next 48hrs.

The detailed forecast, for those that use it, is for a peak level of 2.78mAODN, which is 0.44m above tide tables. The wind forecast is Force 5.

A 'flood alert' means flooding is possible and people should be prepared, but the status is not as serious as a 'flood warning' or a 'severe flood warning'.

The Flood Information Service said: "This message has been issued because of forecast local weather conditions during spring tides.

"Tides are expected to be higher than usual and may cause minor flooding in low lying coastal areas.

"The forecast indicates a series of risk tides for the next 24 hours."