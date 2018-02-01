A DEVASTATED father is facing a heart-breaking race against time to marry his long-time partner who has been given less than a year to live.

Susan Seth suffers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which was first diagnosed ten years ago.

In December her family were told there was nothing more doctors could do.

Getting married was always on the Colchester couple’s to-do list.

Susan and Mark Adlam, both 56, have been together for a busy 33 years and now it is their daughter, Laura, who is determined to see them walk down the aisle by asking the public for donations.

The 24-year-old said: “When we found out the news, my heart just broke there and then.

“We went into the meeting expecting good news that my mum would be transferred to the Royal Brompton Hospital, in London, but then got told the complete opposite that there was nothing more they could do for her.

“Nothing prepares you for that or for hearing your mum is going to go.”

It was a difficult decision to make their personal grief so public with an online Just Giving page, but the family have few other options.

Within days of getting engaged herself, Laura was dealt the blow about her mum.

She and fiancé Ben have moved their wedding forward to August in the hope Susan will be there, but the family are unable to afford two weddings.

Laura Adlam pictured outside St Helena Hospice, Colchester, where her mum is getting respite

The mum-of-one said: “I’m feeling good about the campaign. At first I was anxious to publish it online but the donations began coming in straight away.

“My dad and I just want to reach the £4,000 target and make their special day happen.

“He’s my mum’s primary carer so this day is for both of them.

“Everybody who knows my parents are just so devastated at the news and want to do everything they can for the wedding. We’ve even had some celebrities re-tweeting the campaign through one of my mum’s friends and there are mentions of Gordon Ramsay talking about it.”

Mark, originally from Southend, met Susan when they both worked at Ford in her hometown of Dagenham.

In Laura’s words, they went on a date and the rest was history.

She added: “Mum would talk about how much they used to laugh and joke and how cheeky they were with one another.

“My dad helped to raise my mum’s two other children at the time and then they had me.

“Together they ran pubs for a good ten years in Essex, London and Kent so the wedding just never happened.

“Then mum began getting really ill so we thought it was impossible.

“But I got thinking the other day and I said: ‘Let’s try. Let’s try to do it.’”

With a planned date in May around the corner, the family is hoping to raise the cash as soon as possible.

Laura added: “My mum wants a simple wedding but a massive reception.

“We’ve looked at venues and dresses but that’s all. However, May is getting very close.”

