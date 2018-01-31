VICTIMS of the Holocaust were remembered at a special ceremony on Clacton seafront on Friday.

Tendring Council chairman Mark Platt accompanied more than 50 members of the public alongside members of the Colchester and District Jewish Community.

They gathered gathered at the the Sunken Rose Garden on Marine Parade West, pictured, where the service was led by Roy Fox, chairman of the Colchester Synagogue.

The annual ceremony has been held for the past 11 years as part of nationwide event.

Mr Platt said: “It is a time to pause and remember those who suffered terrible persecution under Nazi racial and social policy.

“I was very proud to represent the Tendring community and share in this important event with members of the Jewish community from Colchester.

“The ceremony provides us with the opportunity to think about what happens after genocide and of our own responsibilities in the wake of such a crime.”