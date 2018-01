TWO people have been arrested following a drugs raid in Walton.

Officers from the Clacton local policing team executed the drugs warrant in the town on Tuesday morning.

A quantity of suspected drugs were recovered and two people were arrested.

One of the suspects has been charged and is due to appear in court next month.

PC Potter, who lead the operation, said: “We want to disrupt drug activity within the community and we will continue to target those who we suspect are involved.”