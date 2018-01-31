A COUPLE who have been living in a mobile home for more than ten years can now legally use it as a permanent self-contained residence.

Tendring Council has granted a certificate of lawful existing use after evidence was produced to show the unit in Chapel Road, Beaumont, had been occupied continuously since 2008.

The couple had taken it over after 2000 and then expanded it with a side extension and porch before putting a roof on.

A spokesman for the council said: “In this particular case, the structure can no longer be towed due to the additions and has now been classed as a building.”