YOUNGSTERS are gearing up for a programme of fun and activities across Tendring this half term.

A host of sessions have been organised to take place at Tendring Council-run sports centres and pools at Clacton, Walton, Brightlingsea, Dovercourt, Harwich and Manningtree between February 12 and 16.

These will include indoor, outdoor and water-based activities – with something for all ages to enjoy.

Mick Skeels, councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said he hopes that young people will take advantage of the opportunities that are on offer, adding: “It is important that we encourage our young people to live healthier lifestyles and improve their wellbeing while also having a fun time.

The council says in many cases people only have to turn up at the centres to register, but some sessions have a limited number of spaces so it is best to book in advance.

Full details of the activities, venues, costs and timings are available on the council’s website at tendringdc.gov.uk.