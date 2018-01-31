A SPECIAL service will take place in Jaywick this weekend to remember the victims of the 1953 East coast floods.

More than 100 people died in Essex, including 37 in Jaywick and Point Clear, after a huge storm pushed the high tide into the East Coast overnight on February 1, 1953.

The service of remembrance for the victims of the flood will take place at St Christopher’s Church, in Meadow Way, on Sunday at 9am.

Audrey Scott, secretary of the parochial church council, said “We have a plaque with the names of all who died in Jaywick and Point Clear.

“Every year we light a candle for each victim and read out their names.

“It has been 65 years since the floods and we want to encourage people to come along and pay their respects.

“It is quite a poignant service. It may have been long ago, but the sea still comes up to the sea wall on occasion – the threat is still here.”