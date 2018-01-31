ENFORCEMENT action has been taken to board up a former restaurant in Clacton that had been targeted by squatters and fly-tippers.

Disgusted residents called for action to be taken in September to clear up fly-tipped waste, including human faeces, from behind the closed Spice Village restaurant in Rosemary Road.

Residents in neighbouring Rosemary Crescent said the back yard, which is visible from the main road, had become a dumping ground and that squatters had broken into the property.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “After a story appeared in the Gazette last year, the owner of the property came along and had all the rubbish cleared and a fence was put up.

“Since the fence has been up we have not had many problems.

“But people must still have been getting inside the building by climbing up it. There was also a window broken.

“I was talking to the chap who owned it. He said people had broken in and had taken copper piping and left the water running.

“As neighbours, we don’t mind what happens to the building – which is now up for auction – as long as we don’t have squatters here.”

Before - The former Spice Village restaurant attracted antisocial behaviour and fly-tipping

Residents last year complained that there had also been an issue with drug users and dealers using Rosemary Crescent to carry out deals.

But residents reported the problem has now disappeared following a police operation clamping down on a drugs gang.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said: “A council officer recently carried out an inspection of the former Spice Village restaurant building in Rosemary Road, Clacton, and as a result the council served notice on the owner to take action and board up the property within 48 hours.

“The owner failed to take action so a result a team from the council went onto the site to board up the property and secure it, as well as removing rubbish from the rear of the site”.

“Tendring Council will look to recover the costs from the owner.”

The property is set to be sold at auction when it goes under the hammer at Auction House Essex, with a guide price of £160,000, next Tuesday.

The Gazette was unable to contact the owner of the property for comment.