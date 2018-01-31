CLACTON Musical Theatre Society’s production of Puss in Boots really was the cat’s whiskers.

The traditional pantomime, which was staged at Clacton’s Westcliff Theatre, comes after a run of excellent productions by the society and Puss in Boots was no exception.

Audiences joined Tom and his pals as they set off on an action-packed adventure to rescue Jill from the clutches of evil giant Thunderhead, all with the help of Puss and her enchanted boots.

For me, the stars of the magical show were the hilarious Peter Norfolk, who played Dame Dora Dumpling, and lively Luke Corneloues, who played the dame’s son Wally with great gusto. The pair worked wonderfully together and had the show’s best gags.

The delightful Natalie Stock was superb as Puss in her first performance with the society. Her cat-like mannerisms were tremendous and were one of the highlights of the show.

Principal actors Claire Townley, as Tom, and Sarah Elli, as Jill, both put in good performances, and Fairy Snow, played by Jennifer Richardson, provided wonderful vocals.

Steve Salmon’s unscrupulous and comical Baron Blackheart had a delightfully wicked laugh and kept the audience in stitches throughout.

He was assisted by henchmen Biff and Bash, played by Phoebe Collinson and Nicola Heap, who provided some brilliant slapstick routines.

Credit also goes to the King Charles and Queen Camilla, played by Peter Barnett and Jane Rayner, and the courtier, played by Samuel Small.

Dancers Katie Barnett, Jessica Hewett, Ashlea Moore, Emily Aldis and Hayley Hyde were excellent throughout and their tap-dancing routine was a highpoint, but it was young Elliot Line who stole the show with his terrific dancing for the finale.

There were a few technical errors and sound issues during the performance, but overall the show was very enjoyable.