AN angry councillor claims plans for a motor rally to pass an accident blackspot is “disrespectful” to the families of those who have lost their lives.

The Corbeau Seats race, organised by Chelmsford Motor Club, is being staged in Clacton on April 22 with special stages spread out across the district.

Mike Bush, councillor for Great and Little Oakley, claims the route could include a bridge on Brickman’s Hill, between Bradfield and Mistley, where 18-year-old Carys Hammond, of Bradfield, died after a crash last April.

Speaking at a meeting of Tendring Council, Mr Bush said: “There are stages of this proposed road rally that pass through some of the worst accident blackspots in our district, where there have been numerous fatalities over the years, two within the last year in Bradfield and Mistley on the B1352.

“In May, the council overwhelmingly supported a motion to improve safety measures at Brickman’s bridge on the B1352 following the death of Carys Hammond.

“Some eight months on and these measures have still not been fully implemented and safety risks remain.

“It is therefore ludicrous and beyond belief that there are some 120 motor vehicles expected to participate if this event gets the go ahead. They will be negotiating extremely narrow lanes and hazardous obscured bends.

“A stage of this race is scheduled to cross Brinkman’s bridge and along the B1352 between Bradfield and Mistley at speeds possibly in excess of 100mph.

“Not only is this perilous, but I feel this is both insensitive and disrespectful for those families who have lost loved ones at this junction.”

The motor rally is the first event to make use of a new law which allows closed road motorsport in England.

Mr Bush said: “In my opinion, it is nothing more than a dangerous folly to satisfy the egos of Chelmsford Motor Club and approved racers, causing harm to wildlife and damage property and roads, as well as unacceptable disruption to our residents in a Sunday.”

The route for the rally has not yet been publicised, but it will be based on Clacton’s Western Esplanade with special stages across the district.

Event director Tony Clements, of Chelmsford Motor Club, previously said a few changes have been made to the route following local consultation.

Tendring Council bosses say the rally is expected to boost the local economy by around £500,000 and bring thousands of motor sport fans to the area.