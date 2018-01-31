TWO landscaping firms in Clacton have picked up gongs at an industry awards ceremony.

Peter Halliday was awarded best driveway award and Lee Harvey Designs won the judges’ choice award.

The annual Bradstone Assured Awards took place in Manchester.

Sarah Hennem received the award for P Halliday Ltd from Bradstone’sAndrew Singleton and Lee Harvey was presented with his award by Simon Marriott.

Mr Halliday said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for the quality of our work and our creative landscapes designs, especially in such a highly competitive category.”

Mr Harvey impressed judges with a stunning memorial garden featuring a motorbike design, inspired by the client’s late father.

Mr Harvey said: “It was a wonderful surprise to have been chosen as the judges’ choice award.

“We thoroughly enjoyed creating such a bespoke design for a client and it’s an honour to be awarded for it.”