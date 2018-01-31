A POPULAR sailing club in Holland-on-Sea has been shortlisted for a £200,000 prize.

Persimmon Homes launched its Healthy Communities scheme last year with the aim of giving cash to help boost amateur youth sport across the country.

Persimmon Homes Essex has now shortlisted three groups for the prize, including Gunfleet Sailing Club in Marine Parade East.

The club’s commodore, Richard Walker, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted, not only for the opportunity of gaining £200,000 but that we have been recognised for the good things that we are doing for young people in sport.

“We are looking to develop our club house into a more appropriate training centre for young people while also maintaining a facility that is available to all who are interested in the sport of sailing.

“About 70 of our 170 members are children, so we have got a very strong youth section.”

Thousands of groups and individuals applied to the Healthy Communities scheme for monthly donations of £750 to pay for kit and equipment. The next round of the competition will see the board of Persimmon’s Charitable Foundation select one name from each of the firm’s regional businesses to go through to the national final, with the ultimate winner decided by a public vote.

Persimmon Homes Essex boss Phil Standen said: “The Healthy Communities scheme aims to create a lasting legacy for young people who love sport and the volunteers who help to deliver it.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response and it is clear that not only is there a lot of sporting talent out there, but there are a lot of people who are very dedicated to their clubs and their sport, and who are working exceptionally hard to train our sporting heroes of the future.

“It was very difficult to select just three groups to be considered for the final.”

The other clubs that have been shortlisted include the GBR1 White Water Rafting team as well as Suffolk Spartans powerlifting club.