VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews were called out for the first time this year after a casualty dislocated their hip on the beach at Clacton.

Clacton RNLI’s D Class lifeboat was called to the beach east of Clacton Pier at about 6pm on Friday.

The lifeboat assisted Clacton Coastguard’s mobile unit at the scene following a request from the UK Coastguard.

Crew member Richard Wigley said: “The crew of the D Class lifeboat were tasked to rendezvous with the Clacton-based coastguard mobile unit just east of Clacton’s pier, to assist with a casualty who had fallen and potentially dislocated their hip.

“The lifeboat was tasked to attend as the initial information received by UK Coastguard gave them reason to think an extraction via lifeboat may be required due to the casualty’s location and the fact the tide was on the way in and could potentially cut off access back to the promenade.

“Thankfully this was not the case, and the lifeboat was stood down by UK Coastguard and returned to station, after their mobile unit confirmed they would not need the assistance of the lifeboat and its crew.”