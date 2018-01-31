A GRIEVING daughter is fronting a campaign aimed at helping to keep cancer patients warm in memory of her mum.

Sue Sharpe, from Frinton, was diagnosed with bladder cancer in April 2016 and passed away, aged 59, just seven months later.

Daughter Katie, 32, had packed her bags and moved in to her mum’s home to become her carer.

The mum-of-two, who also lives in Frinton, said: “When mum was going through treatment, she felt freezing all of the time, no matter how many layers she wore.

“This meant we put the heating on a lot more and her bills went up considerably.

“The extra cost was really stressful for her, especially as she was unable to work. She went from earning to being put on benefits.

“When mum found out about Npower’s Macmillan Fund, she was over the moon.

“Her monthly bills became much more manageable and she was able to focus on her health.

“Mum’s cancer was terminal and she sadly passed away in November 2016.

“Although mum is no longer with us, she saw the help as a godsend and I want to keep raising awareness so more people know about brilliant support.”

HAPPIER TIMES: Katie Sharpe pictured with her mum Sue at home in 2016

Macmillan Cancer Support has released new findings that show the crippling impact of cancer patients suffering in the cold, unable to pay their increased energy bills.

Energy firm Npower has teamed up with Macmillan to raise awareness of the support available to help patients to heat their homes without worrying about the cost. The charity said nearly a third of people living with cancer feel the cold more for reasons related to their diagnosis and treatment such as weight and hair loss, a lack of appetite, reduced energy levels and circulation problems.

As a result, many cancer patients are forced to put their heating on more and 20 per cent see their yearly energy bill increase by almost £200 on average.

For many, it is an extra expense they cannot afford, especially when they are not working and their income is reduced, and patients are forced to spend their days in bed or inside wrapped up under coats, hats and scarves.

Macmillan said the issue has been a major concern for more than 100 years – and the charity’s founder, Douglas Macmillan, even handed out bags of coal to cancer patients who were struggling to afford to keep warm when the charity first started in 1911.

Npower’s Macmillan Fund caps energy bills and writes off debt for eligible Npower customers who are struggling with their bills.

Macmillan spokesman Karen Roberts said: “Put plainly, feeling cold at any time when you’re unwell is hard, but waking up during the dark nights and feeling cold is miserable.

“From my experience as a nurse, it can cause people to feel depressed as well as completely exhausted because they aren’t sleeping.

“In turn, this can slow down recovery and diminish their quality of life.

“We want to raise awareness of the support that’s available with paying energy bills from Macmillan and Npower this winter to help people keep warm without worrying about their finances.”