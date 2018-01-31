CONTROVERSIAL proposals for almost 50 new homes in Great Bentley have been given the green light.

Developers Go Homes already had outline permission for 49 houses on a site west of Heckford’s Road.

Tendring Council rejected the application almost two years ago, but the developers overturned the decision after launching an appeal.

The detailed plans were recommended for approval when they went before the council’s planning committee on Tuesday night.

Great Bentley Parish Council objected to the plans and Tendring Council received more than ten letters of objection.

Critics said the development will have a negative impact on the famous village green and the village’s conservation area.

The parish council said: “Views to and from the conservation area on the corner of the village green will be spoiled if great care is not taken.

“The parish council would prefer that single-storey homes are built on the boundaries of the site so the impact is lessened.”

There was also dismay that affordable housing earmarked for the development were dropped from the plans.

Nearby residents were also concerned about extra traffic using the “dangerous” Heckford’s Road.

Council planning officers said the design of the estate is in keeping with the area and will not have an adverse effect on the conservation area.

They also say the new homes will not overshadow nearby properties.