A SERIAL domestic abuser kicked his girlfriend in the face before spitting on her repeatedly after flying into a rage over a pair of lost flip flops.

James Sullivan, 38, throttled his most recent victim, an ex-partner from Colchester, grabbing her by the hair and hurling her onto a bed.

He proceeded to kick her in the face and spat on her “five or six” times.

Sullivan, of Carol Street, London, admitted the appalling attack at Colchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Philip Pearson, prosecuting, said the thug launched the assault after accusing his partner of “losing his flip flops”.

He said: “To stop the argument developing any further, she went to get her coat from the cupboard with a view to going out and buying more flip flops.

“He had her by the throat for about ten to 15 seconds.

“He grabbed her by her hair, throwing her to the bed and kicking her to the face.She believed her nose was broken.

“He then spat on her five or six times.

“She felt worthless by this continued behaviour.

“He then became still, held her head and apologised and said he didn’t mean to do it.

“She ran out of the property to the next door neighbour and reported the matter.”

Mr Pearson outlined a litany of previous convictions for assaulting women, including a victim who was five weeks pregnant at the time.

He added: “He is clearly a serial abuser, going from victim to victim.”

Frank O’Toole, mitigating, said: “He fully accepts responsibility for what he did.

"Looking at his previous convictions it is difficult to contest what the prosecutor has said in respect of his history of assault and his propensity to assault females.

“He looks after his mum as a full-time carer.

“The contrast between his behaviour as a carer and his actions is indeed extreme.”

Mr O’Toole added Sullivan suffers from depression and anger issues.

Sullivan admitted charges of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault by beating.

Magistrates adjourned proceedings. He will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on February 27.