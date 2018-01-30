PUPILS put down their pencils and notebooks to welcome farmyard animals to their school.

Children at Oakwood Infant School, in Clacton, were visited by two sheep, a pair of goats and a clutch of chickens from Hasty’s Adventure Farm last Thursday.

Each class at the school was given a 15-minute slot to see the animals up close and speak to the team from Hasty’s as they learned more about their special farmyard guests.

School spokesman Karen Warbis said: “The children had a fantastic time with the staff from Hasty’s.

“They got to see the animals close up and learn all about them. And when Hasty’s did the presentation in the hall, we could even hear the sheep and goats bleating in the background.”