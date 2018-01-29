A MAN who has spent two years teaching in China has been robbed just two days after returning to his hometown.

Paul Griffin, from Clacton, was left with injuries to his face after being attacked from behind by a mugger in Agate Road, Clacton, in the early hours of Friday.

The 40-year-old English language teacher has been living in Baoding, in the Hebei province, for two years but has returned to the UK to extend his visa for the Asian country.

After enjoying an evening with friends at Tom Peppers pub, in Marine Parade West, he was attacked in nearby Agate Road while making his way home.

Mr Griffin said: “As I was walking past a muddy car park next to the Premier Inn car park, I got hit on the back of the head or pushed, I don’t know which.

“I think I tried to get back up and that is when I was punched in the face.

“I think it was only one person but because they came at me from behind I didn’t see him.

“He took my wallet but didn’t take my mobile telephone.

“My wallet had about £30 in cash in it, as well as my Chinese cards – my bank cards and an electricity card.”

Mr Griffin suffered injuries to his face during the attack, including a black eye and bruising to his cheek and forehead.

He said: “I didn’t go to hospital for treatment but I’m healing pretty quickly.

“I’m feeling a bit better now. I was so angry that this happened – I’d like to get my hands on them.

“It’s perfectly safe in China and I was back in Clacton for just two days and this happened. It’s terrible.

“I don’t really care about the cash, but I’d just like the electricity cards back – they’re hard to replace.

“There were not many people around at that time of night, so I’m not holding out much hope that someone saw something but hopefully someone finds my cards or wallet.”

The wallet is described as being brown in colour and has a River Island logo.

The robbery happened at about 1.30am on Friday.

Anyone who saw what happened or who finds the wallet is asked to contact Clacton police station on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.