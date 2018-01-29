A COUPLE were showered in glass when a passing driver threw an object at their windscreen.

Roger and Mary Muir were driving along Bromley Road in Lawford heading to Ipswich to go to the cinema on Friday night.

They had only just bought their Nissan Qashqai five days earlier and were enjoying the chance to take it for a drive.

But as the couple drove along the village road they saw a car coming towards them.

Roger, 65, who runs Ken Muir’s Honeypot Farm in Rectory Road, Clacton, said: “There weren’t many cars around. I dipped my headlights before the car came around the corner but he didn’t dip his lights.

“He slowed down as he came towards me and his window was open so I thought he was going to talk to me, maybe he was lost or something.

“Then something like a brick hit the windscreen.

“It was like a gun shot and the windscreen cracked.

“We were showered with glass.

“The driver revved his car and drove off.” The couple were shocked and abandoned their plans for the evening and drove home to Highview Avenue in Clacton.

They reported the incident to police but want to warn other drivers in the area to be careful.

Mr Muir said: “If I’d had the grandkids in the back and been going down the A12 we could have gone into a tree.

“The object looked like a brick and in one of the chips on the windscreen you can see brick rubble.

“My daughter put it on Facebook and a lady came back and said in Little Bromley she had an iron bar through the car window.”

Police have been informed and appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101.