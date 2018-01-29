THE county's fire and crime commissioner is looking for community heroes.

Roger Hirst is on the hunt for people who have made an outstanding contribution to community safety.

The public can nominate people who have helped vulnerable members of society and winners will be recognised at the PFCC Annual Conference on Thursday, March 15.

The event is being held at Boreham House in Chelmsford.

The winner will receive £500 to go towards their work in the community and two runners’ up or highly commended winners will also receive £300. There will be a chance for the public to vote for the winner of a People’s Choice category from a shortlist of entrants selected by a judging panel.

The People’s Choice winner will receive £100.

To win an award, the nominee must have gone above and beyond to keep their community safe. They also have to have delivered a project or scheme that has improved the safety of those around them.

Mr Hirst said: “Each and every day people across Essex go out of their way to make a positive contribution to their communities.

"Whether that is through supporting vulnerable people, helping to prevent crime or making our communities safe there are a lot of people going above and beyond to keep their communities safe.

"I want these awards to recognise those people, to help celebrate the contribution they make and support them in making a difference.”

Full details of how to nominate are on the Essex PFCC website at www.essex.pfcc.police.uk The deadline for nominations is noon on Monday, February 26.