TV presenter Michael Barrymore is planning to sue Essex Police for £20 million in lost earnings after he was wrongfully arrested when a man died at his home.

The Mail on Sunday claims the star is seeking compensation as he believes this cost him lucrative TV roles for 17 years due to the bad publicity.

He was one of the most popular entertainers in the country, however he was arrested in 2007 over the death of Stuart Lubbock, whose body had been found in the swimming pool at his Essex house.

He was later released without charge, but claims the bad publicity cost him other opportunities such as hosting Strictly Come Dancing.

An open verdict was recorded over Mr Lubbock’s death at Barrymore’s home.

Mr Lubbock's father had attempted to get a second inquest held into the mysterious death, but was denied earlier this month.