Thurrock Labour Group leader has reacted with scepticism over Thurrock Ukip councillors abandoning their national party.

Seventeen Ukip councillors have resigned and formed the Thurrock Independents.

Speaking after the announcement was made, councillor Oliver Gerrish said: "Thurrock Labour are not buying this. They might have new colours but it’s the same old UKIP group: the same members, the same failed policies, the same broken promises and the same lack of action to help their residents.

"This is a desperate last throw of the dice from a party that is circling the drain. Do any of them really believe in anything other than a vain attempt to cling on to their seats and allowances?

"Thurrock residents need a group who will stand up for them and deliver a fairer, safer and cleaner Thurrock.

"The only party that can bring the real change we need is Labour.”

The shock announcement was made on Friday and the newly-established Thurrock Independents pledged its policies would protect Thurrock's environment and prioritise housing and jobs.