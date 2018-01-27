Firefighters were called to put out flames at a storage depot.

Three fire engines from Grays and Orsett were called to the scene yesterday at evening at 9.50pm in London Road, Grays.

On arrival, fire crews reported that three vehicles and a container within the depot were alight.

At 10.37pm, crews advised that the fire had been extinguished. Firefighters then ensured three adjacent containers were kept cool by using heavy tools to gain access to fully investigate and ensure there was no risk of reignition.

Fire crews left the area at 11.16pm after establishing that the scene was safe.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental.