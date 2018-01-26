A PERVERT who sent photos of his penis to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl has avoided two years in jail.

Judge David Turner QC said he felt both the public and Scott Williams-Clarke would be “better served” if he were punished productively rather than handed a short prison sentence.

Williams-Clarke instead received a two-year community order which includes 20 rehabilitation days and a sexual offenders’ treatment programme.

He must also sign the sex offenders’ register for five years and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

The 35-year-old had denied but was found guilty of attempting sexual communication with a girl under the age of 16 at Chelmsford Crown Court.

A charge of attempting to incite a girl under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity, namely asking to kiss and cuddle, which he denied, will lie on file.

Judge Turner QC said: “The only crumb of comfort in this quite disgusting situation is there’s no 13-year-old called Erica who has had to look at three pictures of your penis.

“I’m not sure what you were thinking of when you got in touch with this non-existent individual who you knew perfectly well was a child, or what you thought you were doing when you sent those pictures.

“Clearly you found it sexually exciting in some way and although you say to the probation officer you’re confident it wasn’t going anywhere, I’ve no doubt it was going in a direction giving you some sort of perverted and wholly unacceptable sexual pleasure.”

Williams-Clarke was confronted at home in Alton Park Road, Clacton, by Internet Interceptors, an online group which catch paedophiles.

Footage was shared to the Spotted in Clacton Facebook page and seen by relatives.

The court heard the dad-of-four and his wife of seven years, who was in court, have been abused by neighbours because of it.

However, the judge said he only had himself to blame.

Health issues including depression and a benign brain tumour were discussed in court, but it was made clear these did not affect his actions.

He said: "Your wife is a person with significant health issues of her own which affect her mobility and other things.

"You're described as her carer and it may well be that the loss of intimacy did as you said and caused a complete bottle up, and you channelled your sexual desires in a direction I'm afraid is socially, wholly unacceptable, and plainly illegal.

"You've been unemployed for several years and in that context I can begin to understand how you may have channelled your sexual desires into online activity, but you allowed that to take a turn which has brought you before the crown court."

Williams-Clarke must do 140 hours of unpaid work, and pay £300 court costs within two months.

As the offence is relatively new, Judge Turner QC said there were no sentencing guidelines.

He added: “These cases aren’t easy to sentence.

“No child was harmed but it’s the ugly intentionality in the conduct you engaged in, in what can only be described as a grooming process.”