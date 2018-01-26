CONTROVERSIAL proposals for almost 50 new homes in Great Bentley go before council planners tonight.

Developers Go Homes already has outline permission for 49 houses on a site west of Heckford's Road.

Tendring Council rejected the application almost two years ago but the developers overturned the decision after launching an appeal.

Detailed plans are now recommended for approval when they go before the council's planning committee.

More than ten people have objected to the proposals.

The parish council is also against the new housing.

Critics say the development will have a negative affect on the famous village green which is nearby and a conservation area.

The parish council said: "Views to and from the conservation area on the corner of the village green will be spoiled if great care is not taken.

"The parish council would prefer that single-storey homes are built on the boundaries of the site so the impact is lessened."

There is dismay that affordable housing earmarked for the development has now been dropped from the plans.

And the developers' claims that the new housing would be served by an hourly bus service have been slammed as "blatantly untrue".

One critic said: "Residents will be using their cars as they will find that this imaginary bus stop on the Heckford's Road does not exist and that the very limited bus service to Colchester has to be accessed from the centre of the village along with the even more limited service to Clacton which I believe may be one or two days a week."

There are also fears about extra traffic using Heckford's Road, which one objector said was already "dangerous".

Council planning officers say the design of the estate is in keeping with the area and will not have an adverse effect on the conservation area.

They also say the new homes will not overshadow nearby properties

Highways bosses have no objections to the development.

The planning committee meets at the council's Weeley offices this evening at 6pm.