A LANDMARK child sex doll case saw the defendant leave court an innocent man after he was cleared of importing an obscene or indecent item.

Daniel Adams, 32, had consistently protested his innocence, claiming he had bought a blow-up doll rather than a child sex doll.

Judge Patricia Lynch QC today called the unusual case the “first of its kind” and said no-one should be criticised for bringing it to Chelmsford Crown Court.

She described the £500 doll from Hong Kong as having the dimensions of a child but with large breasts.

She said: “The key question was whether or not it was a child. An ordinary blow-up doll wouldn’t be deemed indecent or obscene.

“You would also have to be sure Adams intended to evade prohibition on importation, but there was not one jot of evidence he did intend to do so.

“In fact, everything else pointed the other way.”

She added: “For example you’ve heard the defendant’s iPad and phone were seized and there was not one child download or anything else to form the view he had an interest in paedophilia.”

Judge Lynch told jurors it was her duty to stop the case against Mr Adams, of Perry Lane, Langham, who was a vulnerable person with no previous convictions.

As the Crown Prosecution Service had already decided not to appeal that decision, the jury was directed to return a not guilty verdict. Mr Adams declined the opportunity to comment but defending barrister Sarah Vine told the court he was grateful for Judge Lynch’s “care and consideration” towards him and the case.

The parcel - containing the doll, several wigs, a dress and a cleaning kit - was intercepted by a UK Border Force officer at East Midlands Airport in August 2016.

An alleged conversation between him and the seller, indicated he asked to return it once he suspected it could be illegal, and also disputed the doll’s height.

Judge Lynch said: “On all those photos on the seller’s site, the doll was sitting down and he would only have seen those.

“You saw it in court, then it obviously does look like a child as you see it without the wig, but I hope you understand it was perfectly right to be brought to court.”

She added: “Most of the child sex dolls have been quite obviously child dolls... and the law is perfectly clear on that, but this is something that will have to be tested sooner or later.”

Adult sex dolls are not illegal in the UK, however, child sex dolls are.

Earlier this week, the court heard how on March 10, 2016 at about 10.50pm, Adams conducted internet searches looking for a sex doll.

Christopher Martin QC, prosecuting, said: “Whilst he was searching, he opened pages which described sex dolls of 158cm in height.

“This equates to about five foot two inches.”

Adams purchased the doll on July 29, 2016, and bought the item from the seller who is based in Hong Kong.

Once the parcel was intercepted, the information was then passed on to Essex Police, who arrested Adams on October 28, 2016.

In an interview he admitted to buying the doll but was certain the seller had not listed the size.

Before purchasing the item, Adams allegedly had a conversation with the sender.

A transcript read out in court stated:

Adams: "Ok, thanks for explaining everything. Can you do a deal for £500?"

The seller then offered to vary the hair, skin and eye colour.

Adams: "Can I get the red hair, brown hair and can you throw in the brown one too?"

August 15

Adams: The item is being held in customs for some reason. This item is definitely legal, yes?

Six hours later

Adams: Hello, please can you issue me with a refund as it’s still in customs and I don’t want to bring anything into this country that is not legal.

August 16

Adams: You need to call DHL and ask them to send it back as I don’t want this anymore. I thought it was taller. I will cover the cost of delivery for the hassle.

The case was adjourned on Wednesday while Judge Lynch gave the CPS 48 hours to appeal her decision to terminate the matter.

Mr Adams will also be compensated £1,200 for his legal fees and for any distress caused.