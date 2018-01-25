A PATIENT died after suffering a cardiac arrest while waiting for an ambulance and another who could have lost their limb waited more than six hours, it has been claimed.

Details about the length of time it took the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust to respond to some incidents during a period of extreme pressure over Christmas and New Year have been leaked online.

The Gazette has already reported how pensioner Marie Norris, 81, died at her home in Abbigail Gardens, Clacton, after waiting almost four hours for an ambulance on January 2 after calling 999 complaining of chest pains.

The fresh claims allege on the same day, another patient died in Tiptree from chest pains which led to a cardiac arrest.

The ambulance service arrived 47 minutes after the call was made to them.

It is not known whether the patient would have survived if an ambulance crew had been able to arrive more quickly.

It is also claimed on December 29, another patient in Clacton suffering from a spinal injury had to wait nearly eight hours before an ambulance arrived.

And in Walton a day later a person with a fractured ankle with an obvious deformity had to wait more than six hours.

According to the document leaked by a whistleblower, the injury was severe enough to be classed as limb threatening.

It is also claimed a patient suffering with chest pains presented themselves to A&E at Colchester General Hospital on January 2 after the ambulance was delayed. The patient later suffered a cardiac arrest. It is not known how long they had been waiting.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We are not recognising this data as correct and no concerns have been raised by staff formally through whistleblowing channels including freedom to speak up.

“The trust had plans in place over the festive period which this alleged data relates to, however, the Trust experienced extreme levels of demand over the new year period in particular.

“The trust was unable to respond to a small number of the 50,000 calls we handled over a 15 day period as quickly as we would like.

“Where any suspected cases of potential harm are identified, then the trust will exercise its duty of candour to notify patients or their families.”