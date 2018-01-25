A BANK employee took out thousands of pounds in loans using his customer's details in a bizarre bid to buy himself a new van.

Daniel Tolputt was working for Provident Financial on a contractual basis when he decided his income was not enough to live on.

As a result, he had looked into taking on a second job as a courier but he needed a delivery van to work.

Between October 2016 and December that year he took out three fraudulent loans from the financial firm - two for £1,000 and one for £800 - to buy the vehicle.

But bosses discovered his plan and reported him to the police.

Tolputt admitted three counts of fraud by abuse of position when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court yesterday.

Magistrates opted not to jail the 44-year-old, who now works as a support worker, and instead ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Philip Pearson, prosecuting, said: "He used a customer's details to obtain a loan and then put the money into his account.

"The loans were obtained with the person's details he obtained and then the money went to Mr Tolputt.

“It was a significant breach of trust and he was not able to make the payments back.

“He also made efforts to go to the customer's address to collect paperwork."

Tolputt, of London Road, in Clacton had worked for the company since 2013.

Mark Pearson, mitigating, said: "He is a man of good character but he is now out of a job.

“He obtained the money to purchase a van - and to then pay some of the money back.

“He thought he could take the money and no one would know - he made a full admission to the offences in a police interview."

He added: "After this conviction, he is likely to be dismissed from his new job."

Sentencing him, chairman Robert Clubb said: "The offences were not necessarily sophisticated but they were very much premeditated - they were part of a plan."

He added: "Under normal circumstances, I am certain we would be imposing a custodial sentence, if only suspended, but because of your previous good character and what we have heard on your behalf, we have instead opted to give you a community order."

As well as the year-long order, Tolputt was also ordered to pay £170 in court costs and charges, as well as £1.688 in compensation to the company.