A FORMER fatty who shed half his bodyweight is now so fit he's running a marathon.

Porky Paul Pearson lost an astonishing 16st after going on an extreme diet three years ago.

At his heaviest he tipped the scales at a whopping 32st and wore 64in waist trousers.

Now he weighs just half that and is planning to run the Brighton Marathon in three months' time.

The dad-of-three lost so much weight that his own aunt didn't recognise him - even after chatting to Paul for ten minutes.

Paul, 46, said: "I started off on the Five And Two Diet where you eat healthily for five days and then survive on 500 calories for each of the other two days.

"I did it for a week and found it quite easy so I thought I'd do it the other way round, eating normally for two days and then doing two days on 500 calories.

"In the end I just stuck to 500 calories every day.

"I didn't cheat once and lost 9st in the first six months and 14st in the first year."

"Then I slowly lost the other 2st.

"Now I just eat extremely healthily."

Paul, from St Osyth, works as a driving instructor but used to be the manager at Game in Clacton's Pier Avenue, as well as the secretary of Clacton United.

"I'd been large all my life but not 32st," he said.

"When I got married I was overweight but not as much as I became in the end. Over 20 years I just put the weight on.

"I was still active when I was 30st. I could still run around and kick a football, but I would get out of breath quickly.

"I also smoked more than 20 a day, but I've quit now.

"I probably wouldn't have been around much longer if I'd carried on with that lifestyle."

Paul lost so much weight that he had to keep buying new clothes.

"Over the first year I spent £1,000 on clothes because every few weeks they wouldn't fit anymore," he said.

Losing half his own bodyweight has changed his life.

"I couldn't even bend down to do my own shoes up," he said.

"I struggled to walk, but now I can run.

"No-one recognises me any more. I bump into people all the time and they haven't a clue who I am.

"I have walked up to people I have known from football for ten years or more and they look like they have never seen me before in their life.

"I can now buy clothes from high street shops instead of from catalogues – it's completely different.

"When you are overweight people almost pity you.

"It's like being a second-class citizen. You're more like a freak – something to look at and mock rather than respect as a professional person.

"Life is totally different now. To be able to walk down the street and know people aren't staring at you is just huge."

Paul has already taken part in the Tough Ten 10km run for Cancer Research at Hadleigh's Olympic mountain biking course, and the Windsor Winter Half Marathon at the weekend.

He hopes to complete the Great Bentley Half Marathon before the Brighton Marathon on April 15 - eldest daughter Leanne's 29th birthday.

Sons Daniel, 23, and Callum, 12, will also be cheering him.

Paul, who has two grandchildren, is running the marathon for Prostate Cancer UK. The organisers are making a short film about his story to show ahead of the race.

He said: "My uncle died of prostate cancer and my dad finished treatment for it last summer.

"It can be hereditary so it could be the thing that gets me in the end."

Paul is a Park Run member and can bee seen training on the seafront. He hopes to finish the marathon in under six and a half hours.

"I'm not fast," he added. "I'm not going to break any land speed records."

To sponsor him search for Paul Pearson on justgiving.com.