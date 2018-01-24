A LAPSE in concentration has cost a shop worker her driving licence.

Marion Green pleaded with Colchester magistrates to let her avoid a six-month driving ban after she admitted speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone.

However, chairman of the bench, Dr James Bettley, said he failed to see how losing her licence would cause the 61-year-old exceptional hardship.

He said: “It’s a hard test and usually involves your disqualification having an impact on other people such as dependents, which doesn’t apply in this case.”

Giving evidence, Green, of Crome Road, Clacton, explained sometimes she starts work at 4am and that six months’ worth of taxi fares would cost her more than £500.

When asked why she flouted the speed limit in Little Clacton Road, Great Holland, she said: “I just lost concentration I’m afraid.”

The speeding incident happened at 9.40am in July last year and cameras clocked Green while she was driving a Ford Transit.

Green already had nine points on her licence when she appeared in court - for three sets of excess speed offences.

She was given three more points to bring the total to 12 points and an automatic ban from driving.

Magistrates confirmed the six month driving ban and also ordered Green to pay a £87 fine in addition to £120 in court costs.