A NEW house proposed for Brightlingsea has been given the go-ahead on appeal by a Government inspector.

Carly Nunn launched the appeal after Tendring Council rejected her plans for the land in Folkards Lane last year.

Planning inspector Graham Wyatt has now overturned the council’s decision for the four-bedroom property, saying it is in an appropriate location.

However, he rejected an application for costs against the council.

Mr Wyatt felt that the site was an appropriate location for new housing as it is currently laid to grass bounded by trees, hedging and fencing.

He said it is very close to existing services and facilities in the town and would not appear isolated or encroach into the surrounding countryside.

Mrs Nunn will need to go back Tendring Council to get matters such as layout, scale and design agreed.