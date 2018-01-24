RESIDENTS are being warned to be on their guard after Essex was revealed as the place most likely to be affected by cyber fraud.

Nearly 10,000 cases of cyber fraud were reported from June 2016 to July 2017 – up from 8,172 the previous year, as reported by tech retailer Ebuyer.

Although London Metropolitan Police reported the highest number of cyber fraud offences, its rate per 1,000 was lower, putting the capital in second place.

Ebuyer’s Paul Lyon, IT Director said: “These results reveal a staggering amount of online crime is committed each year across the UK, and we have to be as careful as we possibly can be to not fall foul of some of the tactics criminals use to commit their offences from behind a keyboard.”