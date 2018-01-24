A CARELESS driver has been sentenced for causing a crash which left a motorcyclist with life-changing injuries.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was taking part in a charity motorcycle run at about 1.15pm on Sunday, September 11, 2016 when he was in a crash with a grey Mazda on the A120 near Harwich.

He suffered serious, life-changing injuries for which he was treated in hospital for three months.

The driver of the Mazda, James Garner, of Heath Road, Bradfield, attended a voluntary interview in November 2016 and was charged in May 2017.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to careless driving at Ipswich Crown Court today.

He was given six points on his licence and fined £1,000.

In a statement following hearing, the victim and his family said: “We wish to thank the members of the public and emergency services who were at the scene for their help.”