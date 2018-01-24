A RESIDENT has lost his bid to be allowed to live all year round in a chalet at Point Clear Bay, St Osyth, after it was turned down by council planners.

William Taylor applied for a certificate of existing lawful use to continue living in his Colne Way home permanently, but Tendring Council rejected the proposal.

Mr Taylor claimed a rule preventing his property from being occupied between November 1 and February 28 has been breached continuously for more than ten years.

He said that meant the condition could no longer be enforced by the council so he should be allowed to live there all year round.

But a council spokesman for Tendring Council said: “The council refused the certificate on legal grounds as there is a current planning enforcement notice in place regarding the condition and Mr Taylor therefore does not qualify for all year round use.

“The decision is based on the past planning and enforcement history for the property.

“The council is currently taking action over breaches of planning conditions of a number of chalets on the Point Clear Bay estate.

“It is waiting for the outcome of any appeals before a Government inspector before deciding what action to take.”

Last October, the council warned 13 residents they could be evicted from their homes in Point Clear Bay this winter.

Enforcement notices were issued to chalet residents who the council claims are breaching of occupancy rules by staying in their homes, which are in a flood risk zone, all year.

The council previously issued notices to 36 other properties, although the residents have vowed to fight to stay in their homes.

Some have appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.

Most of the chalets were made subject to planning restrictions preventing all year round use, but residents say an evacuation plan is now in place if there is a tidal surge.