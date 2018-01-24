STUDENTS were crowned swimming champions after making a splash at an Olympic venue.

Market Field School, in Elmstead Market, was crowned Essex Panathlon champion at the iconic Aquatics Centre in London.

A competition was staged by Panathlon, a charity hosting sports contests for young people with disabilities and special educational needs.

Market Field finished with 55 points – two ahead of Colchester’s Doucecroft School at the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic venue.

Pupil Charlie Latimer-Camilleri, 16, said she was exhilarated by the experience.

She said: “Tom Daley was here training this morning and winning this medal makes me feel a tiny bit like him.

“Those Olympians and Paralympians trained so hard and put everything into it. To get just a little bite of winning where they won six years ago is just so exciting. I watched them on TV getting their medals and now I’m doing the same.”

Market Field and Doucecroft finished ahead of five other schools from across Essex.

Market Field School guaranteed its place in the Panathlon South of England Swimming Finals in July by winning gold.

The day was also attended by GB Paralympic gold medallist swimmer and Panathlon ambassador Liz Johnson.