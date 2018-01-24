MORE streetlights could be switched off at night in a money-saving bid by Essex County Council.

County Hall is reviewing more than 1,000 streetlights across the Tendring district in a bid to cost cut £80,000 across Essex.

More than 130 more streetlights could be switched off to save money.

The authority's bosses say there are too many lights in some areas.

The county council does not have to provide street lights by law, but it does own and maintain many of them.

There was anger in Tendring when County Hall pushed ahead with plans to switch off most streetlights between 1am and 5am four years ago.

The council’s forward plan says that although the introduction of part-night lighting was controversial, it has been successful and was rolled out across the county in 2013.

Highways boss Ian Grundy said: “These proposals are to review street lighting and only switch off lighting which unnecessarily overlaps.

“Only where the light is proved to be a duplicate and there are no safety concerns will a street light be considered.

“Our current estimates suggest this would affect less than 1 per cent of streetlights in Essex.

“These plans would have a positive environmental impact, as well as saving taxpayers around £60,000 per year, which can then be reinvested in pothole repairs and road improvements.”

If a streetlight is no longer needed,a notice will be attached to show it has been switched off intentionally.

The report says those lights will not be removed and can be turned back on quickly if needed.

Clacton councillor Andy Pemberton has been a long-time critic of part-night lighting.

He said: “We pay our council tax and we should have the right to lit footpaths and to be able to go to and from work without the fear of what could easily be lurking in the pitch-black alleyways and unlit public footpaths.”