A COUNCILLOR who breached a code of conduct must do extra training, a standards committee has ruled.

Anne Davis, who represents Tendring Council’s Hamford ward, breached the councillors’ code of conduct by remaining on the authority’s standards committee when it decided the fate of a fellow councillor she had supported in court.

Mrs Davis had declared that she attended court with Ukip councillor Lis Bennison, but an investigation was launched after complaints by resident William Hones and district councillor Andy Baker.

Mrs Bennison, who represents Clacton’s Peter Bruff ward, was on the agenda of the standards committee on September 27 after she slapped a man outside Clacton Pier during the town’s airshow in 2016.

She was found guilty of assault at Southend Magistrates’ Court last July and given an absolute discharge – the lowest level of sentence.

External investigator John Austin found Mrs Davis had breached the code of conduct by participating in that meeting after making an “error of judgment” and recommended she undertake further training.

After the investigation, Mrs Davis apologised for her actions.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said: “The apology was welcomed by the committee. It was agreed that Mrs Davis should undergo refresher Code of Conduct training and all elected members should make sure that declarations of interest are clear and concise.”