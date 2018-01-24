CLACTON Pier has reopened after switching over to a brand new £75,000 power transformer.

The final work replacing the original system from the 1930s was completed on Tuesday morning.

The pier was expected to be closed for up to five days, but the switch-over was finished in just two.

The amusement arcade and bowling are now back open to the public.

Pier director Billy Ball (pictured) said it was an important project which needed to be done.

He said: “Our electrical team has also taken advantage of the time to upgrade smaller supplies around the 6.5-acre site and the whole operation has gone very smoothly.

“Demolition contractors are continuing to remove the top coating of the pier’s 1930s barrelled roof in preparation for that to be replaced and made water-tight.

“People will start to see the re-installation of the roof coverings beginning to take shape in the second week of February.

“This is all moving towards our £1million-plus project to create a 52-week-a-year undercover attraction which will bring new visitors into the area.”

It is hoped all the rides will be up and running in time for February half-term.

The pier is also preparing for a recruitment day on Monday when more than 100 jobs are up for grabs.

The event runs from 10am to 6pm in the Boardwalk bar.

Job hopefuls should take their CV's.