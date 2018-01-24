MARKET traders in Walton could be allowed to set up stalls for free in a bid to lure them into opening over the winter.

Before Christmas, the town council voted to close the Millennium Square market until the end of March because not enough traders were using it during the cold months.

But now there are calls to reopen it and let stallholders trade for free to try to attract more people.

Town clerk Myrna Liles said: “We always try and do something to save it, but it never usually comes to anything.

“If you go down to the market in the summer, there are quite a few people that go down.”

Councillor Vanda Watling suggested to the meeting a headcount should be taken in the summer and winter months to see how many members of the public are using the market.

Mrs Liles said only a handful of people attend throughout the colder months.

The council is still paying a fee for the market to cover issues, such as street cleaning and waste removal, even though it is closed. Councillor Terry Allen added: “If we’re going to keep it and we’re paying for, it we don’t want to kick people out.

“Make it free for the traders and then they are responsible for taking their rubbish away – not the contractors.”

Deputy mayor Iris Johnson proposed keeping the market open until the spring when new rules come in.

Mrs Johnson said: “We should ask the market manager to speak to his colleagues if we can do it for free.

“That would be a good idea.”

Some councillors said it could encourage rogue traders if stalls were free but the market will stay closed until March, unless the manager decides otherwise.