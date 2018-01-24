A MAN has been charged following an attempted robbery at the Post Office in Clacton.

The incident happened at the High Street post office at around 5.30pm on Monday.

A member of staff was threatened but nothing was taken.

A man was arrested in Clacton on Tuesday morning.

Aron Parkinson, 34, of Station Road, Clacton has been charged with attempted robbery and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He has also been charged with theft in relation to a separate incident.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.