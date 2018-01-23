A SCHOOL which specialises in teaching children with a range of severe learning difficulties is raising money for a sensory garden.

The parent teacher association, staff and pupils at Shorefields School, in Clacton, are saving up for the new addition to their grounds for all 138 special needs children to enjoy.

All the children at the school have a form of sensory processing disorder and can struggle to concentrate on other activities, such as sitting for circle time and assembly without sensory activities.

Dawn Bryan, head of the parent teacher association, said: “We are in the process of saving for a spectacular sensory garden for the special need children of Shorefields School.

“In fact, we are well on the way there and with our plans for 2018 and through the support of the community, we should be able to complete our project comfortably by 2019.”

The state-of-the-art garden will cost around £15,000 and will be accessible for wheelchairs and include sensory trails, sandboxes and planters.

The garden will be an asset to the school as sensory equipment can help control unwanted behaviours and improve social skills.

“We are going to ignite the senses by including different textures for touch, herbs and plants for scent, chimes and water falls for sound, mirrors and colour for sight,” she added.

The school is also hoping to be the Clacton Carnival’s main beneficiary in the summer and it is waiting to hear whether it has been successful.

The PTA at the school is asking for donations to help complete the project and reach their goal.

“People can help us raise the money by coming to our events throughout the next year,” Miss Bryan said "We would appreciate nearer the time any donations of plants and herbs that would need to be edible or safe when consumed."

The school is holding a shopping and pamper event on Friday, March 9 between 4pm and 7pm and an inflatable family fun day on Saturday, May 12 between noon and 3pm.