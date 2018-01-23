A MAN has been charged following an attempted robbery at a post office in Clacton.

A raider entered Clacton Post Office, in High Street, shortly before it closed at about 5.30pm on Monday.

Officers were called to the scene following reports that a man had entered the store and verbally threatened a staff member, before making demands for money to be handed over.

The man, who then left the shop on foot without any of the shop’s takings, was reported to have been carrying a firearm.

A man was arrested in Clacton on Tuesday morning.

Aron Parkinson, 34, of Station Road, Clacton has been charged with attempted robbery and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He has also been charged with theft in relation to a separate incident.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Det Con Richard English, from Clacton CID, said: “A firearm has been recovered in the course of our enquiries.

“If you think you may be able to help us with the investigation, and we haven’t spoken with you already, please get in touch.”

A spokesman for the Post Office added: “The people who run our Post Office branches provide important services to local communities.

“Any robbery or attempted robbery is very traumatic for the victims and we will be supporting the police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

“The Post Office would urge anyone with information to contact the police.”

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood said he was concerned about an increase in robberies in the town after a man was robbed of his mobile telephone at knifepoint in Skelmersdale Road on January 7.

“This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the staff at the post office,” he said.

“It has been less than a month since there was an armed robbery in the street with a knife and now things have gone even further and we are faced with someone with a gun trying to rob a post office.

“It is time the police recognise more needs to be done and call for more resources in Clacton.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.