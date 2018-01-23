THE British Heart Foundation is calling on residents in East Anglia to take part in a world record attempt.

For Valentine’s Day, the BHF will attempt to break the world record for the longest chain of paper hearts which currently stands at 8,525.

Trying to break the record is a mark of solidarity for the seven million people in the UK fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease, which includes 658,800 people in the East of England.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, retail operations director at the BHF, said: “Heart and circulatory disease is one of the UK’s biggest killers and bringing messages of love, support and hope together from people all across the country shows we are all standing united against these devastating conditions.

“BHF research has helped halve death rates from heart and circulatory disease over the past 50 years but there is still a long way to go.

"Through the public’s generosity the BHF will fund half a billion pounds of new research by 2020."

All you need to do is visit your nearest BHF charity shop, make a donation and write a message on a world record heart to be included in the impressive final chain.

What you write on the hearts could be anything from a thank you or dedication in memory of someone, to a message for a loved one, best friend, family member, work bestie or even your pet.

All the hearts will be sent to London where they will be strung together to create the giant chain.

Find your nearest shop by visiting bhf.org.uk/shops.