WITNESSES are reporting a police operation in the Carnarvon Road area of Clacton this morning.

A convoy of seven police vehicles was seen leaving the police station at 9am today.

They are reported to have raided a flat in Carnarvon Road.

One witness said: "I live just around the corner but I went past and saw at least seven police cars and a van.

"There is a marked car with people in bullet-proof jackets and helmets and the dog unit is there.

"They are not letting people go from the end of Station Road to just past the train station."

The police raid took place near Lesley Barlow Funeral Services.

A stretch of Carnarvon Road was closed off and traffic was diverted.

All but one of the police cars had gone by 10am.

Another witness reported seeing about ten police vehicles inlcuding undercover officers.

They said: "It all happened about 9.30 this morning - it looked like a raid.

"It was chaos and it's usually really quiet around here.

"There was no sirens but there was a lot of police.

More news when we get it.