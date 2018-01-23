THE new head of the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been officially confirmed.

Former chief executive of Lancashire County Council Jo Turton has been chosen as the new chief fire officer and chief executive for the fire service and is set to start work in April.

Her confirmation was rubber stamped at a meeting of the Police, Fire and Crime Panel at County Hall in Chelmsford following the announcement she was the preferred candidate for the role last month.

Current incumbent Adam Eckley officially took the job on in August after predecessor David Johnson was dismissed following a two-year investigation.

Ms Turton said: "I was delighted and excited to be offered the role of chief executive and chief fire officer and I’m really looking forward to getting started in April.

"I’m also very fortunate because to be joining Essex Fire and Rescue Service following a successful period of evolution and improvement led by the current chief fire officer, Adam Eckley and his leadership team.

“Looking to the future, I understand that there are substantial challenges ahead.

"But I’m confident that building on the progress that’s already been made and by working together with the all of the staff, stakeholders and unions we can continue to improve and transform Essex Fire and Rescue Service into an example of excellence across the UK and beyond.”

Police, fire and crime commissioner Roger Hirst said: “I’m delighted Jo Turton is coming to Essex.

"She brings relevant and complementary skills as well as the passion needed to lead the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

"She will be able to steer the organisation further on its journey of cultural change, enabling it to be one of the very best fire and rescue services in the country.”

The recruitment process for the role included a range of assessments including a detailed interview written and practical assessments as well as a meeting with the Chief Constable of Essex Police, the deputy director of the East of England Ambulance Service and the deputy police, fire and crime commissioner.

Ms Turton has previously worked as executive director for the environment for Lancashire County Council and has various other roles at local authorities.