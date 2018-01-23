ANXIOUS residents fear they will be left stranded on their estate when bus services change next month.

People living on Jaywick’s Tudor estate claim they will be left isolated by changes to services from February 18.

Peter Halligan, of Parr Close, Clacton, said: “Residents of the Tudor estate and beyond up to Brooklands and Jaywick seafront will be without routes 10, 11 and 12.

“The No12 will not be going around the Tudor estate and the 10 and 11 will not be operating from Jaywick seafront via the Three Jays.

“All these services take people to Clacton and back. There are a lot of elderly people that can not walk very well who depend on these bus services to go to the doctor, Clacton Hospital, the dentist, opticians and shopping.”

The No12 FirstBus service will be replaced by a new No4 route operating between Jaywick, Clacton town centre, Great Clacton, Burrsville and Clacton Factory Outlet.

A 4A service will operate between Jaywick, Clacton town centre, Great Clacton and Bockings Elm.

Between them they will provide services every 15 minutes between Jaywick and Clacton, but the Tudor estate will not be served.

Former Jaywick councillor Dan Casey fears residents could be hit by the timetable changes.

He said: “I’ve had so many people ring me and knock on my door telling me they’re really, really worried about the bus service being axed.

“There are people round here that can’t walk and lots of these people can barely get to the bus stop.

“They’ve isolated people on the Tudor estate.

“There must be about 12 to 15 bus stops on the estate, but I shall be trying to see what I can do. There’s been no consideration at all. No-one has come down here and told us what they’re going to do.”

However Hedingham Buses says it has no plans to change its X76 service or No130 services, which both serve the Tudor estate, via Millers Barn Road.

Other changes to First Essex services include a one-way loop service between Bockings Elm via Constable Avenue, Legerton Drive, St John’s Road, Peter Bruff Avenue and Hampstead Avenue.

A new No6 service will replace the 17 and 18, between Clacton and Point Clear and the number 76 service from Clacton to Colchester will be revised between Clacton and Frating along the A133, avoiding Weeley.